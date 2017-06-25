[Behind the Wheel] Kia Motors‘ premium sports sedan Stinger lives up to its title

Kia Motors, South Korea’s second-largest automotive company, rolled out its first premium sports sedan Stinger last month in an attempt to foster sluggish sales by capturing male drivers in their 30s.





The front view of Kia Motors‘ premium sports sedan, the Stinger taken during a media test drive earlier this month. (Hyundai Motor Group)

The back of Kia Motors‘ premium sports sedan, the Stinger taken during a media test drive earlier this month. (Hyundai Motor Group)