Debts of self-employed reach W520t

(Herald DB)

The amount of debt owed by those who are self-employed in South Korea reached 520 trillion won ($456.7 billion) as of the end of 2016, government data showed Sunday.The Financial Supervisory Service said more than 30 percent of such loans, or some 160 trillion won, came from non-banking lenders which demand higher interest rates, citing data compiled by a local credit appraiser NICE Investors Service.Out of the total, 320 trillion won were corporate loans and 200 trillion won were personal loans. The loans include borrowings in both local and foreign currency, as well as debts from installment plans and leases.The financial regulator has been trying to curb debts of the self-employed since the launch of a taskforce devoted to the issue in February.The latest data from the FSS added 40 trillion won household debt of the self-employed, which was not considered in the previous Bank of Korea‘s March estimate of total debts of the self-employed at 480 trillion won, FSS officials said.The BOK’s regular estimate has shown a steady rise in debts of the self-employed. The amount of debts, excluding ones from household loans without getting business loans, showed a 51.4 percent rise to 480 trillion won as of the end of 2016 from 318 trillion won in 2012.The persistently rising debts raised the need for the financial authorities to curb household debt of the self-employed, who are usually vulnerable to market rate hikes.Out of some 5.4 million self-employed South Koreans as of the end of 2016, some 1.5 million were indebted, according to data by Statistics Korea and the FSS.South Korea‘s self-employment rate came to 25.9 percent in 2015, up 9.4 percent from 16.5 percent, an average of 38 economies surveyed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.The self-employed often run businesses in sectors such as food, retail, manufacturing, as well as real estate leasing services.The FSS said it has reported the latest data on debts of the self-employed to the Financial Services Commission. The data is expected to become the groundwork for the Moon Jae-in administration’s comprehensive measure to contain the rise of household debt.Also, the FSS is poised to launch its inspection on mutual savings lenders and cooperative banking institutions to look into nonbank financings to the self-employed, starting Monday.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)