Black Pink’s new song makes it to Apple Music list

Black Pink (YG Entertainment)

Black Pink’s new single “As If It’s Your Last” is getting attention from home and abroad, with Apple Music Pop putting it on its “Best of the Week” list.The list compiles popular songs across the globe, selected by Apple Music’s editors. The songs on the latest list include rock legend Radiohead’s “Man of War” and rapper Drake’s “Signs.”“As If It’s Your Last” was released last week, garnering immediate popularity.According to YG Entertainment, the music video for Black Pink’s latest song passed 20 million views within 47 hours after release, setting the record for a K-pop group.Written by Teddy, Future Bounce and Lydia Paek, the song is an upbeat energetic dance number. Upon release, the second-year group said it wants to show off its “girly” charms with the new song.Its previous hits such “Whistle,” “Boombayah” and “Playing With Fire” have been noted for its provocative lyrics and powerful dance moves.By Yoon Min-sik