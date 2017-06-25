[Advertorial] KRX commits to social responsibilities via foundation

A volunteer group dispatched by KRX Happy Foundation poses for a photo while participating in the construction project to build a school yard for a middle school in Quang Yen, Vietnam. (KRX)

Korea Exchange’s Happy Foundation is closing off the first half of this year with expanded social responsibility projects nationwide and overseas, ranging from offering financial education to information technology training.The foundation, set up in March, 2011, operates under the mission of sharing the growth from the capital market and the stock exchange market to ultimately create a positive sentiment towards the KRX.The projects are divided into four parts. One is to offer tailored education in finance for children and youths mainly in social welfare facilities. It also provides various scholarships and job training for middle and high school students coming from lower income households. Regional projects are focused on helping improve the living environments of underprivileged citizens, while overseas programs include job training and volunteer work in countries such as Cambodia and Vietnam.Most of the projects are implemented yearlong, with some of them continuing at least for the past three years.Education on finance, for instance, is currently offered to some 20,000 students in 100 schools since March this year to go on until December.The KRX Dream scholarship offers scholarships and living subsidies for children from multicultural families and lower-income households in Seoul and Busan areas since 2011.In the upcoming later half of this year, the foundation is to run a contest between September and December with a scholarship of 10 million won offered to the winner.The foundation also currently runs an IT job training center in Cambodia since 2012.Recently in January, a group of college students were dispatched to Vietnam to engage in volunteer works constructing facilities, offering tutoring and distributing livestock for low-income families to secure them sources of income.