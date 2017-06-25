KB’s job fair completes 12th successful session

Participants, including Presidential Committee on Job Creation Vice Chairman Lee Yong-sup (ninth from left), KB Financial Group Chairman and CEO Yoon Jong-kyoo (10th from left) and former Olympic figure skating champion and KB spokesperson Kim Yu-na (third from right), attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the KB Good Job event at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. (KB Kookmin Bank)

From 31-year-old Kim Ka-ram, who landed a marketing job after some 100 tries, to 49-year-old Kim Eun-young, who was hired by a manufacturing company after seeking to rejoin the workforce after raising her children, scores of job seekers have come out satisfied from a job fair hosted by KB Kookmin Bank.They were part of the nation’s largest single job fair, named KB Good Job, held from Thursday to Friday last week at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, drawing some 250 companies and over 20,000 job seekers.In its 12th iteration, the fair has aimed to offer a one-stop service between recruiters and job seekers through education, hand-on experiences, consultations and interviews that lead to actual hiring.The companies that participated in the latest event were those recommended by the bank, Gyeonggido Job Foundation, Korea Industrial Technology Association, Korea International Trade Association, Korea Commission for Corporate Partnership, Korea Industrial Complex Corporation, Center for Women in Science, Engineering and Technology and the Kosdaq-Listed Companies Association.Different exhibition halls were set up to cater to varying needs, such as one for companies located in Gyeonggi Province, one featuring large companies, one for companies hiring for the engineering sector and one for trade professionals.“In order to create a society where all citizens are content, it is the most important and imminent task to create as many good jobs as possible. KB Kookmin Bank will continue to strive to become the lifelong financial partner of the people through differentiated social responsibility activities to create jobs,” KB Financial Group Chairman and CEO Yoon Jong-kyoo said in his welcoming speech.