Korea extends condolences over Chinese landslide deaths

South Korea extended condolences over deaths from a deadly landslide in China's Mao County which buried more than 120 people on Saturday.



The landslide stemming from a mountain swooped on and buried the casualties in a village in Mao County of Sichuan province early Saturday morning. Some of them were reportedly found dead.



"The government expresses deep consolation and condolences to the Chinese government and people over the casualties and property damage caused by the landslide in Mao County, Sichuan province," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.



"The government believes that the Chinese government and people could overcome the difficulties and hopes that speedy rescue and rebuilding could take place very soon," it said. (Yonhap)