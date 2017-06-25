[Graphic News] Qatar Airways named world‘s best airline

Qatar Airways reclaimed the title as the world’s best airline in 2017, according to the annual World Airline Awards published by Skytrax.Emirates dropped to No. 4, placing behind Singapore Airlines and All Nippon Airways. Cathay Pacific rounded out the top five. South Korea’s Asian Airlines ranked 20th.Deutsche Lufthansa managed to improve its ranking by three slots to the seventh position, making it the only European carrier in the top 10 and the only airline not from Asia or the Persian Gulf.