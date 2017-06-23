THAAD deployment was ‘transparent’: US military

The US military in South Korea said Friday that the deployment process of the US advanced missile defense system in South Korea was “transparent,” in response to President Moon Jae-in’s claim that the process was mysteriously accelerated.



In an email to The Korea Herald, the United States Forces Korea said that the US was fully transparent with the Korean government throughout the process, highlighting that Washington trusts South Korea’s official stance that the THAAD deployment was an alliance decision.



“The US trusts the (South Korean) official stance that the THAAD deployment was an Alliance decision. We have worked closely and have been fully transparent with the (South Korean) government throughout this process,” the USFK Public Affairs Office said.



The USFK, however, declined to comment on when the deployment would be finished and whether the process should undergo environmental assessment, citing operational security. Moon said that the deployment is subject to an environmental assessment that could take at least six months.



The announcement came amid controversy over Moon, who said in an interview with Reuters Thursday that “for the reasons unknown to him,” the allies have deployed the entire set of a THAAD battery, although they had initially agreed to deploy only one launcher this year.



Two THAAD launchers are stationed in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, with the other four launchers stored in a US base in the southern part of the peninsula. The existence of the four launchers was not revealed to the public until last month.





THAAD battery in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province. Yonhap