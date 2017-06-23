[EYE] An Ethiopian journalist's journey to find life in South Korea

“The cameraman who was with me filmed the scenes and I interviewed six people exposing the election fraud,” he, now living in South Korea as a refugee, said during an interview with The Korea Herald.
|Surafel Assefa Hailesilassie (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Just two years into his career, Hailesilassie was at that time a fierce journalist, believing in his role as “the eyes and the ears of the society for the public.”
“As I insisted it must be aired, a deputy mayor of Addis Ababa pointed a gun at my head. He said he would kill me if I don’t keep quiet. He took away my video recording,” he said.
“Since then, I was scared. I received many tip-offs on corruption involving ranking officials, but I had to stay away from them,” he said.
Nevertheless, Hailesilassie continued in journalism, feeling guilty for “publishing fake news every day.”
Then August in 2011, covering the World Championships in Athletics in Daegu, South Korea, he decided to flee from the political oppression back home. He applied for asylum here.
But life in South Korea was far from easy.
|Surafel Hailesilassie (left), his sister Mekdes Hailesilassie and brother Benyam Hailesilassie (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
“I didn’t know anybody. I had no shelter, no money. I was hungry and lived on water and sugar to survive while the refugee application was underway,” he recalled. “I worked part-time illegally for survival mostly at factories in Seoul and Ansan.”
At the time, the South Korean government provided no livelihood support to asylum seekers.
The country introduced the Refugee Act only in 2015, which stipulates provision of a minimum level of humanitarian protection for asylum seekers and refugees. Among other things, it offers asylum seekers legitimate work permits.
Discrimination was just what he had to live with every day.
“My bosses and co-workers called me ‘son of bitch’ many times. I asked them to call my name, but I was refused,” he said. “I had to put up with it because I could not afford to be involved in trouble.”
The refugee screening process was also not without problems. What he wanted to say was lost in translation, he said. “The immigration officer in charge of my case was hostile to me. He treated me like a criminal, suspecting my former career and credentials.”
His first application was rejected by the Justice Ministry. He appealed, and was finally grated refugee status on Dec. 26 in 2013.
“I hope that the refugee application system here to be quicker. Trapped in the long process, asylum seekers kill their time, youth and hope,” he said.
It usually takes up to three years for the refugee screening process if asylum seekers want to fight for refugee status through court proceedings. Once the Justice Ministry rejects their applications, asylum seekers can take the case to the court.
As one of the lucky ones living in a “free” and “safe” land, the Ethiopian said he had a job to do. For him, getting refugee status is not only about saving his life; it is about extending the fight for a better future for his country and people. He now has a younger brother and sister living with him and seeking asylum here as both of them were under threat and even detained for helping their elder brother run away from Ethiopia.
“No one is actually free and safe until all of us are free and safe,” he said.
As a member of Solidarity Movement for a New Ethiopia, he has raised awareness of the brutality of his country’s ruling regime by running social media campaigns and holding rallies here.
“We want to share the problems facing Ethiopia -- mass killings, torture, genocide, restriction of press freedom and civic movement -- and expose the situation there to foreign donor nations,” he said. “We want to be the voice of the voiceless in Ethiopia.”
“Also, we are targeting Ethiopians within Ethiopia. They are usually uneducated and unaware of why they are hungry and how to fix it.”
During the US Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Korea on April 17, they staged a protest in front of the National Assembly building to call on the US to stop offering foreign aid to the Ethiopian government.
The ruling government -- a US ally in its fight against terrorist group Al-Shabab in Somalia -- has received large sums of aid from countries like the US and European countries, with its economy heavily dependent on foreign aid.
“Foreign powers should stop financing the authoritarian government to save its people,” he said.
Many foreign donors for Ethiopia have been criticized by human rights activists for being silent about Ethiopia’s human rights abuses for the sake of protecting their strategic partnerships peacekeeping and security with the ruling regime.
The European Parliament issued in January 2016 a resolution on the situation in Ethiopia. One of its pledges was to keep a close eye on the use of funds from European development assistance “to make sure that none of it trickles off to the central government to be used to prolong the suppression of its own people.”
Recalling peaceful candle-light vigils that continued for several months in South Korea against scandal-ridden president, Hailessilassie said: “That is a democracy and freedom I want to bring back home.”
“When I see you guys holding protests freely and peacefully, it was just so amazing for me. We would be shot by police if we raise our voices against the government in public,” he said.
“If we can get freedom today, I will go back to my country right now. I like my job as a journalist. I like to speak my own language. I want to live with my family and pursue my culture on my land,” he said. “I dream of my country where all different tribes peacefully coexist without fighting each other.”
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)