Black Pink’s new release tops charts

(YG Entertainment)

Black Pink’s latest release “As If It‘s Your Last” is sweeping local charts as of Friday.The single has topped major music charts Genie, Bus Music, Naver Music, Olleh Music, Soribada and Monkey 3, and ranked second on Mnet and Melon behind girl group Mamamoo’s “Yes I Am.”“As If It’s Your Last” also scored first place on the iTunes global singles chart and second on iTunes Japan.The music video for the track surpassed 13 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.“As If It’s Your Last” is a hybrid dance track that meshes moombahton, reggae and house genres.(doo@heraldcorp.com)