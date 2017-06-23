SK chief‘s daughter starts work at SK‘s biopharma unit

SK chief‘s daughter starts work at SK‘s biopharma unit

Published : 2017-06-23 15:34
Updated : 2017-06-23 15:34

The elder daughter of SK Chairman Chey Tae-won has begun working as a manager at the group’s biopharmaceutical affiliate, according to SK Group.

Twenty-eight-year-old Chey Yun-jeong joined SK Biopharmaceuticals’ strategy division, which sets up growth strategies and manages the development of new drugs. SK Group is currently investing heavily in its biopharmaceutical business as a future driver of growth.

Chey Yun-jeong studied biology at the University of Chicago in the US, and has spent time interning at a physics and chemistry lab at Harvard University. 

Industry watchers credit her background as part of the reason she began working for her father’s company at its biopharmaceutical affiliate. Before entering her father’s realm, she worked as a consultant at Bain & Company in 2015.

Chey Yun-jeong is the oldest of Chey Tae-won’s three children, who also include Chey Min-jeong and Chey In-keun. 

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

