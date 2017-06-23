SK chief‘s daughter starts work at SK‘s biopharma unit

Twenty-eight-year-old Chey Yun-jeong joined SK Biopharmaceuticals’ strategy division, which sets up growth strategies and manages the development of new drugs. SK Group is currently investing heavily in its biopharmaceutical business as a future driver of growth.
Industry watchers credit her background as part of the reason she began working for her father’s company at its biopharmaceutical affiliate. Before entering her father’s realm, she worked as a consultant at Bain & Company in 2015.
Chey Yun-jeong is the oldest of Chey Tae-won’s three children, who also include Chey Min-jeong and Chey In-keun.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)