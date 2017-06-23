Bain & Company appoints two new partners

Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Kang Ji-chul, 42, and Yoon Sung-won, 38, as the newest partners to its Seoul office.
Kang is a graduate of Yonsei University’s Department of Economics with an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business in the United States. He joined Bain & Company in 2009.
At Bain’s Seoul Office, Kang has worked as a specialist in consumer goods distribution and has conducted a variety of consulting services including mid-to-long-term strategy development, operational innovation and digital transformation.
Yoon is also a graduate of Yonsei University, received degrees from the Astronomy and Space Science and Political Science and International Studies departments. He received his MBA at Wharton School in the States and later joined Bain in 2005.
Yoon is currently a private equity group leader at Bain’s Seoul headquarters and has conducted consulting services including domestic and overseas private equity and strategic investments and acquisitions.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)