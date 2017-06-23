[Travel Bits] Sights, festivals around Korea

“Cultural Night Walk in Jeonju,” a program selected by the Cultural Heritage Administration in a competition offers visitors the chance to walk through hundreds of hanok in the Jeonju Hanok Village under the moonlight.Programs include a moonlight photography competition, traditional music night, Jeonju traditional opera, shadow orchestra and night views of Jeonju.The event is held until Sept.13.For more information, visit www.jeonju-night.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Every June, the areas around Eocheon-ri in Goseong-gun turn into purple lavender fields. During this season, many local and international visitors attend the annual Goseong Lavender Festival.This year, the festival will have a variety of programs, including a lavender photo exhibit and a photo contest at the farm and the village, photo gallery and a classical music concert.The event is open to visitors of all ages and is free of charge. There are separate charges for some programs.Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Call travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage (www.lavenderfarm.co.kr) is in Korean only.The miniature theme park Aiins World is hosting the World Nightview Fantasy Lighting Festival.The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from March to October, and is closed on rainy days. The last admission is at 10 p.m.The admission fee is 16,000 won for adults and 13,000 won for children. It is open to visitors of all ages.Located in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, the theme park is accessible via the Samsan Gymnasium Station (Seoul, Subway Line No. 7) or buses No. 53, No. 59-1 or No. 558.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.The annual festival has various programs like water shows, light shows, and game activities for visitors to enjoy.Everland will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the festival period, and extend its hours until 11 p.m. from mid-July to mid-August. The theme park is located in Yongin-si, Gyeonggi Province.For admission fees, refer to the official website: www.everland.com. The website is provided in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.The lighting festival at Cheongdo Provence Starlight Fairytale Town offers life-sized fairytale characters for children, while adults will enjoy the romantic and beautiful atmosphere with the soft lights.It is located at Cheongdo Provence Photo Land in Cheongdo-gun, North Gyeongsang Province.See the website (www.cheongdo-provence.co.kr) for updated fares. (Korean only)The event is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.