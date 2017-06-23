[Eye Plus] Fast and furious -- into the world of car racing

Moon proposes inter-Korean team for PyeongChang Olympics

Published : 2017-06-25 13:47
Updated : 2017-06-25 13:48

Roaring at the starting line, dozens of racing cars blast off at Everland Speedway in Yongin, south of Seoul. It is Sunday, July 18, of the final round of CJ Korea Express Super Race Championship, one of biggest events for Korean racers and their fans.

Motor racing is experiencing a boom in South Korea recently.

According to Korea Automobile Racing Association, the number of people with circuit driver’s license doubled from about 800 at the end of 2015 to 1,600 last year. Fans who enjoy the thrill and excitement of the sport are also believed to have nearly doubled during the same period.


Here at Everland Speedway, the closest racing track to Seoul, the boom is palpable.

Crowds -- many of them young -- react enthusiastically when cars make daunting circuits. A variety of side events take place to entertain fans. 

Racing models -- some of them as famous as TV celebrities -- pose for those with cameras.



Photographed by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)
Written by Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)

