[Eye Plus] Fast and furious -- into the world of car racing

Motor racing is experiencing a boom in South Korea recently.
According to Korea Automobile Racing Association, the number of people with circuit driver’s license doubled from about 800 at the end of 2015 to 1,600 last year. Fans who enjoy the thrill and excitement of the sport are also believed to have nearly doubled during the same period.
Here at Everland Speedway, the closest racing track to Seoul, the boom is palpable.
Crowds -- many of them young -- react enthusiastically when cars make daunting circuits. A variety of side events take place to entertain fans.
Racing models -- some of them as famous as TV celebrities -- pose for those with cameras.
Photographed by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)
Written by Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)