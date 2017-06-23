Hyundai, SK leaders to accompany Moon to US next week: biz lobby

Leaders of South Korea's top conglomerates including Hyundai and SK will join President Moon Jae-in on his first official visit to the United States next week, a local business lobby said Thursday.



Moon is scheduled to visit Washington on Wednesday ahead of two-day summit talks with US President Donald Trump. During the trip, he will be accompanied by a 50-person business delegation that includes Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.



Although subject to approval by the presidential office, the list is likely to be final and will be announced Friday, the KCCI said.



The delegation is composed of the leaders of 11 conglomerates,



14 mid-sized firms, 22 small and medium-sized businesses, two public enterprises and KCCI chief Park Yong-maan.



Notable figures include LG Corp. Vice Chairman Koo Bon-joon and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun, who will be standing in for jailed de facto chief Lee Jae-yong.



In selecting them, the KCCI said it prioritized companies with investment plans and projects in the US. (Yonhap)