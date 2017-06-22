[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Two worlds collide as humans go to war with the robot Transformers. Optimus Prime, the leader of the transforming species of synthetic intelligence, no longer sides with humans. To re-establish Cybertron, the home of the Transformers, on Earth, Optimus Prime embarks on a search for ancient relics on earth, which results in an inescapable conflict with the human race. The key to saving the future of mankind lies buried in the hidden history of the Earth.Joon-young (Kim Myung-min) is a world-famous doctor who volunteers to work in Third World countries. His busy schedule forces him to neglect his 12-year-old daughter Eun-jung (Jo Eun-hyung), who becomes angry and refuses to answer his calls. It is Eun-jung’s birthday the day Joon-young returns to Seoul after treating patients abroad. After a frenzied press conference at the airport, he rushes over to celebrate his daughter’s birthday when he discovers a terrible accident has taken place, over and over again.After losing her father as a child, Sook-hee (Kim Ok-vin) is raised and trained to be a ruthless killer by a group of lethal gangsters. She becomes pregnant after marrying gangster boss and mentor Joong-sang (Shin Ha-kyun), only to be captured and recruited by the Korea Intelligence Agency to work as a spy. Sook-hee undergoes yet another fierce training process to be reborn with a new identity, and a desire for vengeance.The Amazon princess Diana (Gal Gadot), naive but highly trained in combat, lives on the secluded island of Themyscira in the early 20th century, when she encounters US military pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) after he is washed ashore. Diana learns from Steve that a massive international war -- World War I -- is plaguing the planet. She leaves the island and heads for London, in hopes of putting an end to the catastrophe.