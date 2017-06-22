Hearing schedule shapes up, despite deadlock over extra budget bill

The Liberty Korea Party, People’s Party, and Bareun Party on Thursday agreed to resume the pending verification process for eight minister-level public servant nominees, a job which had been stalled for some time amid disputes over the state chief‘s personnel decisions.
|(Yonhap)
The parliamentary Environment and Labor Committee said Thursday that it will hold the hearings for Labor Minister nominee Cho Dae-yop and Environment Minister nominee Kim Eun-kyung on June 30 and July 3, respectively.
National Tax Service director nominee Han Seung-hee and Unification Minister nominee Cho Myoung-gyon are also to face their hearing next week, the former on Monday and the latter on Thursday, according to the corresponding committees.
The hearing schedule for Kim Sang-kon, nominee for education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs, is also under discussion at the Education, Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee.
The committees which have not yet fixed the hearing dates for the minister nominee of their sector are expected to call for a general meeting next week to make the timeline decision, according to officials.
Despite the smooth sailing of the hearing schedules, however, the supplementary budget bill aimed at creating new jobs in the public sector continued to remain in gridlock, amid the opposition’s backlash.
A morning meeting of the floor leaders from the top four political parties yielded little success, with the three largely conservative opposition parties reiterating their dissent against the president’s fiscal plan.
“(The main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s boycott) is a clear insubordination to the presidential election result and the consequent change of government power,” Rep. Woo Won-shik, floor leader of the ruling liberal Democratic Party of Korea, said in a briefing after the thwarted meeting.
In an emotional tone and with teary eyes, Woo once again called for parliamentary cooperation in passing the budget bill which the ruling party saw as an indispensable means to alleviate the people’s economic burden and employment crisis.
The ruling party whip also blamed the runner-up opposition People‘s Party for sitting back, instead of offering support.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)