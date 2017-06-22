Black Pink’s Lisa hopes for Thailand showcase and concert

Thai member Lisa said that she has always hoped to return home.
“Since I’m Thai, naturally I want to go there. I think eventually we will also hold showcases and other various performances there,” she said, during a press interview in Seoul on Thursday.
|Lisa of Black Pink (YG Entertainment)
|Black Pink speaks during a join press interview in Seoul on Thursday. (YG Entertainment)
The group will officially debut in Japan in August and will hold a debut showcase at the Budokan arena in Tokyo on July 20.
Last year‘s rookie sensation has been a chart-topper both locally and internationally, at one point taking the No.1 spot on the iTunes single charts in 14 countries.
