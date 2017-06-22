Black Pink’s Lisa hopes for Thailand showcase and concert

Lisa of Black Pink (YG Entertainment)

Black Pink speaks during a join press interview in Seoul on Thursday. (YG Entertainment)

As Black Pink gears up for a stage comeback with its single “As If It’s Your Last,” the group said it hopes to expand its activities to outside of Korea.Thai member Lisa said that she has always hoped to return home.“Since I’m Thai, naturally I want to go there. I think eventually we will also hold showcases and other various performances there,” she said, during a press interview in Seoul on Thursday.The group will officially debut in Japan in August and will hold a debut showcase at the Budokan arena in Tokyo on July 20.Last year‘s rookie sensation has been a chart-topper both locally and internationally, at one point taking the No.1 spot on the iTunes single charts in 14 countries.