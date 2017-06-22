Fresh veggie dinner perfect for a hot summer night

Vegetable fettuccine (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

Combine fresh sauteed vegetables with fresh fettuccine for this quick, vegetarian dinner. You can use the vegetables in this recipe, or mix and match any type you have on hand. Use the recipe as a blueprint for the amounts needed.The recipe calls for fresh fettuccine, which can be found in most supermarkets. Dried can be used. Follow the package instructions for cooking time.-- Linguine or spaghetti can be used instead of fettuccine.-- Use tongs to easily toss vegetables with pasta.-- Place water for pasta on to boil.-- Saute vegetables.-- Toast walnuts.-- Boil fettuccine and add to the vegetables.Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s dinner.1 package fresh fettuccine, 1 small eggplant, 1 package broccoli or broccoli florets, 1 package sliced mushrooms, 1 small bottle low-sodium pasta sauce, 1 small package walnut pieces, 1 piece Parmesan cheese.olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.By Linda Gassenheimer1 tablespoon olive oil2 cups eggplant, unpeeled, cut into 1/4-inch pieces2 cups broccoli florets2 cups sliced mushrooms1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts1 cup low-sodium pasta sauce1/2 pound fresh fettucciniSalt and freshly ground black pepper2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheeseBring a large saucepan with 3 to 4 quarts of water to a boil.Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the eggplant and broccoli saute 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and continue to saute 5 minutes. While vegetables saute, toast walnuts in a toaster oven or under the broiler. Be careful not to let them burn. Add the pasta sauce to the vegetables and mix it in.Boil the fettuccine 3 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain and add the fettuccine to the skillet. Toss well with the vegetables. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle toasted walnuts and cheese on top.Yield 2 servings.Per serving: 509 calories (37 percent from fat), 20.8 g fat (2.8 g saturated, 6.6 g monounsaturated), 7 mg cholesterol, 19.5 g protein, 65.9 g carbohydrates, 8.4 g fiber, 157 mg sodium.By Linda GassenheimerTribune News Service(Tribune Content Agency)