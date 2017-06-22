Fresh veggie dinner perfect for a hot summer night

The recipe calls for fresh fettuccine, which can be found in most supermarkets. Dried can be used. Follow the package instructions for cooking time.
Helpful Hints:
-- Linguine or spaghetti can be used instead of fettuccine.
-- Use tongs to easily toss vegetables with pasta.
Countdown:
-- Place water for pasta on to boil.
-- Saute vegetables.
-- Toast walnuts.
-- Boil fettuccine and add to the vegetables.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 package fresh fettuccine, 1 small eggplant, 1 package broccoli or broccoli florets, 1 package sliced mushrooms, 1 small bottle low-sodium pasta sauce, 1 small package walnut pieces, 1 piece Parmesan cheese.
Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
|Vegetable fettuccine (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)
VEGETABLE FETTUCCINE
By Linda Gassenheimer
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cups eggplant, unpeeled, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
2 cups broccoli florets
2 cups sliced mushrooms
1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
1 cup low-sodium pasta sauce
1/2 pound fresh fettuccini
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Bring a large saucepan with 3 to 4 quarts of water to a boil.
Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the eggplant and broccoli saute 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and continue to saute 5 minutes. While vegetables saute, toast walnuts in a toaster oven or under the broiler. Be careful not to let them burn. Add the pasta sauce to the vegetables and mix it in.
Boil the fettuccine 3 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain and add the fettuccine to the skillet. Toss well with the vegetables. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle toasted walnuts and cheese on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 509 calories (37 percent from fat), 20.8 g fat (2.8 g saturated, 6.6 g monounsaturated), 7 mg cholesterol, 19.5 g protein, 65.9 g carbohydrates, 8.4 g fiber, 157 mg sodium.
By Linda Gassenheimer
