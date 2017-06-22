Hongbin of VIXX shows love for ‘Wednesday 3:30 PM’

Korean hands over remains of fallen US soldier days before war anniversary

Published : 2017-06-22 11:47
Updated : 2017-06-22 11:54

Taking on the rom-com genre for the first time, Hongbin has left a lasting impression on viewers as the main lead on the recently concluded SBS Plus TV drama “Wednesday 3:30 PM.”

The feeling looks to be mutual, as the singer for boy band VIXX expressed his satisfaction at playing the role, and sorry he was that it was all over.

(Jellyfish Entertainment)


“When I first read the script, I felt it had a cute little charm that ‘tickles.’” he said, on playing Yoon Jae-won in the show. “I was worried if I would be able to express the chemistry (between the main characters), but (Jin) Ki-joo as Eun-woo (Yoon’s love interest) was so great -- along with everyone else -- so we worked it out.”

“The actors and the director made Jae-won possible, and I felt like there was a huge hole left in my heart after the drama ended. I‘ll remember it for a long time,” he added.

Hongbin -- who uses his real name Lee Hong-bin when acting -- debuted five years ago in the hugely popular boy band. He kicked off his acting career in 2013 in a cameo role for SBS drama “The Heirs.”

