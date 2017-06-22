Hongbin of VIXX shows love for ‘Wednesday 3:30 PM’

(Jellyfish Entertainment)

Taking on the rom-com genre for the first time, Hongbin has left a lasting impression on viewers as the main lead on the recently concluded SBS Plus TV drama “Wednesday 3:30 PM.”The feeling looks to be mutual, as the singer for boy band VIXX expressed his satisfaction at playing the role, and sorry he was that it was all over.“When I first read the script, I felt it had a cute little charm that ‘tickles.’” he said, on playing Yoon Jae-won in the show. “I was worried if I would be able to express the chemistry (between the main characters), but (Jin) Ki-joo as Eun-woo (Yoon’s love interest) was so great -- along with everyone else -- so we worked it out.”“The actors and the director made Jae-won possible, and I felt like there was a huge hole left in my heart after the drama ended. I‘ll remember it for a long time,” he added.Hongbin -- who uses his real name Lee Hong-bin when acting -- debuted five years ago in the hugely popular boy band. He kicked off his acting career in 2013 in a cameo role for SBS drama “The Heirs.”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)