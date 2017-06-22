(Photo) Actress Han Ye-ri shows off in Nylon photo shoot

(Saram Entertainment)

Actress Han Ye-ri on Thursday revealed photos taken for fashion magazine Nylon, along with a corresponding interview.Han was shown posing in a long blue dress, glaring at the camera with a dreamy look in her eyes.In a subsequent interview, Han shared her feelings about appearing in upcoming second season of JTBC drama “Age of Youth.”“The house where the main characters live is named ’Belle Epoque,‘ and I hope that the viewers will be able to ‘feel’ that space of Belle Epoque and get the strength to keep going,” she said.Belle Epoque refers to a late 19th century and early 20th century in Western Europe, characterized by optimism, prosperity and peace, along with technological and cultural innovation.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)