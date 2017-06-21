Moon appoints land minister; parties agree to normalize Assembly

Brightening the prospects of Moon completing the formation of his Cabinet quicker, leaders of four main parties in a meeting agreed to the National Assembly’s handling of the nominees.
|Kim Hyun-mee (Yonhap)
The ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor groups People’s Party and Bareun Party will together pen an agreement, Floor Leader of the People’s Party Kim Dong-cheol said.
“It is not right for the National Assembly to be in such a crippled state for too long. The damage caused by the Cabinet vacancy will affect the citizens,” Rep. Kim told reporters at the Assembly in Seoul.
A deal may come as early as Thursday morning, party officials said.
A parliamentary report on Land and Transport Minister Kim was adopted in a committee session attended by lawmakers of the Democratic Party and People’s Party. Two conservative groups boycotted the session.
During her hearing which took place on June 15, the incumbent lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party was criticized for her alleged thesis plagiarism in 2001 and unproven expertise in ministry affairs. The report adopted, however, states Kim qualifies for the job.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com) and news reports