BMW to sell 10 millionth 520d in Korea auction

BMW said Wednesday it will sell its 10 millionth 5 series model through an auction in South Korea later this month.



It is the first time for an imported carmaker to sell their limited editions in an auction here.



In January, BMW decided to allocate the 10 millionth new 5 series diesel model to South Korea, the fifth-biggest market for the German carmaker, BMW Korea said in a statement.





BMW`s 10 millionth 520d sedan (Photo courtesy of BMW) (Yonhap)

An auction slated on June 28 will find the owner of the world's only 520d sedan dubbed "Dingolfing Edition." The auction price starts at 61 million won ($53,000), it said.BMW plans to offer a travel package worth 10 million won to its headquarters and plants in Munich and provide major consumable parts for eight years for the auction winner, the statement said.The Dingolfing edition will be displayed at the Seoul Auction building in Seoul from June 21-28 to visitors, it said.BMW has sold more than 127,000 520d sedans since 1995 in South Korea where seven out of 10 imported vehicles sold are from Germany.The Dingolfing plant is BMW Group's largest production site in Europe. Every year, approximately 340,000 BMW vehicles roll off the assembly lines. (Yonhap)