(사진=연합뉴스)

Shim Eun-ha, a Korean actress who enjoyed popularity in the 1990s, was reportedly taken to a hospital, local media reported Wednesday.The cause of her hospitalization Tuesday is reportedly linked to having taken too many sleeping pills, but details remain sketchy.“It is true that Shim is hospitalized,” a hospital official said. “But the specific reason cannot be disclosed, since it is personal information.”The hospital confirmed she is not in critical condition.Shim has rarely appeared in public since she married lawmaker Ji Sang-wuk in 2005.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)