Seoul moves to remove sugary drinks from public facilities for kids, schools

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is moving to remove carbonated drinks from youth facilities across the city in response to growing concerns about children’s health, a city official said Wednesday.To do so, the city plans to enact an ordinance restricting the sale of such beverages to underage children in public areas, including cultural and sports centers. Schools will not be subject to the envisioned new rule, but will be encouraged to follow suit and remove fizzy drinks from their cafeterias and vending machines.The ban list includes high-calorie, low-nutrition beverages, including carbonated drinks, fruit juices and mixed beverages, the official told The Korea Herald.Wednesday’s announcement was to address obesity and gum issues that can develop in kids at an early age if exposed to high sugar contents in carbonated drinks.In 2015, Seoul made an initial attempt to reduce the sale of sugary carbonated drinks through vending machines in public areas as a form of recommendation, but did not see much participation.With the ordinance soon to be enacted, the city expects participation of more local schools, the official added.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)