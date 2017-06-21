96% of Korean young people open to remarriage: poll

More than 90 percent of South Koreans in their 20s and 30s are open to remarriage, a poll showed Wednesday, amid the fast-spreading trend of people remaining single or getting married late.



According to the survey by local matchmaking firm Duo, 96 percent of men and women answered positively when asked about their perception of people getting remarried after separating from their spouse. The survey was conducted this month based on 249 people.





(Yonhap)

The company said 45 percent of the respondents said they were fine with the idea of a person remarrying or remaining single, while 40.6 percent said tying the knot again is necessary depending on the situation. Another 10.8 percent said remarriage is something that should take place.Those who said it is unnecessary stood at just 3.6 percent, according to the poll.Meanwhile, 45 percent of people who remained single said they would walk down the aisle with a person who was wed in the past, whereas 70.3 percent answered positively to a situation in which they are remarrying and their partner is tying the knot for the first time.The findings are in line with the latest trends of remaining single or marrying late in South Korea.The number of marriages in South Korea fell to the lowest level in more than 40 years in 2016, as young people delayed marriage amid a prolonged economic slowdown.The social perception of a person marrying again has mellowed over the years.The average age of first-time brides and grooms reached a record 30.1 years and 32.8 years, respectively, last year. (Yonhap)