Seoul does not need US approval to resume talks with Pyongyang: Blue House

“The re-opening of talks with North Korea should go through a prior consultation with the US, but does not necessarily require the US’ permission,” Kwun Hyuk-ki, head of Cheong Wa Dae’s press center, told reporters.
The comment came in the wake of controversies on Moon’s televised interview with US news outlet CBS on the previous day.
|President Moon Jae-in walks with Norah O’Donnell, co-anchor and interviewer for This Morning by CBS. (Cheong Wa Dae)
During the session, interviewer and co-anchor of news program “This Morning” Norah O’Donnell asked the South Korean president whether he thinks that US President Donald Trump will “agree to allow” the inter-Korean talks.
“I have never mentioned a dialogue with no preconditions whatsoever,” Moon answered, calling for a two-phased strategy to first freeze the North’s nuclear programs through talks and eventually to work for a complete dismantlement.
The way that the question was put, however, triggered backlash as well as concerns that it may mislead the audience to think that Seoul is seeking Washington‘s permission in arranging peninsular policies.
A presidential spokesperson earlier dismissed the notion, claiming the term “allow” should not just be interpreted as “give permission,” but in a broader meaning such as “let it happen.”
Moon and Trump are set to meet in Washington on June 29-30 for their first bilateral summit since taking office.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)