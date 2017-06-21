Korea's tallest skyscraper receives eco-friendly certification

This photo provided by Lotte Corp. shows its CEO Park Hyun-chul (R) posing for a photo with Peter Templeton, senior vice president of the U.S. Green Building Council, at its office in New York on June 20, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korea's tallest skyscraper built by retail giant Lotte Group received a green building certificate from a U.S.-based environment organization, Lotte Corp. said Wednesday.The 123-story Lotte World Tower received a Gold rating in the US Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design system, the conglomerate said.LEED is a green building rating system that gives certifications based on various criteria from energy efficiency to indoor environmental quality, the USGBC said.Lotte Corp. said the skyscraper self-produces about 15 percent of all energy used in the building via various technologies, including wind power and solar generation.The certified 555-meter-high building consists of office space, lavish residences, a luxury hotel named Signiel Seoul and a glass observation deck. (Yonhap)