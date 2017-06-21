Korea's tallest skyscraper receives eco-friendly certification

The 123-story Lotte World Tower received a Gold rating in the US Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design system, the conglomerate said.
LEED is a green building rating system that gives certifications based on various criteria from energy efficiency to indoor environmental quality, the USGBC said.
|This photo provided by Lotte Corp. shows its CEO Park Hyun-chul (R) posing for a photo with Peter Templeton, senior vice president of the U.S. Green Building Council, at its office in New York on June 20, 2017. (Yonhap)
Lotte Corp. said the skyscraper self-produces about 15 percent of all energy used in the building via various technologies, including wind power and solar generation.
The certified 555-meter-high building consists of office space, lavish residences, a luxury hotel named Signiel Seoul and a glass observation deck. (Yonhap)