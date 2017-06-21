[People] GS Caltex celebrates golden jubilee

Probe on NCsoft short selling launched

Published : 2017-06-21 17:07
Updated : 2017-06-21 17:50

GS Caltex Chairman Huh Jin-soo hosted a musical concert in Seoul on Monday to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary with its longtime clients and business partners, the firm said Wednesday.

“GS Caltex has grown along with customers for the past 50 years,” he said at the concert, which featured soprano Shin Young-ok and samulnori -- Korean traditional percussion -- musician Jang Sa-ik.

GS Caltex Chairman Huh Jin-soo (GS Caltex)

“(The company) will provide stable and sustainable value and will remain as your partner unchanged in the future,” added Huh.

The oil refiner also held events in the southern port city of Yeosu, where the company’s plants are located, inviting some 2,000 people including associates from partner companies and citizens from the area.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

