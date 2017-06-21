Hyolyn-Kisum releases summer-themed photos

In the images uploaded on the social media page of Hyolyn’s agency Starship Entertainment, the two are clad in summer clothes and apparently enjoying the sun.
|(Starship Entertainment)
|(Starship Entertainment)
The photos were shot by local photographer Kim Tae-gyun, better known as “Less.” He has shot photos of several K-pop stars, including IU, SHINee and f(x).
Hyolyn, famed for her powerful and unique singing voice, is best known for being a former member of the since-disbanded Sistar. Kisum is an aspiring rapper who appeared on TV rap competitions “Show Me the Money” and “Unpretty Rapstar.”
“Fruity,” described as a “summer song” by their agencies, will be released June 29.
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)