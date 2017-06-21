Hyolyn-Kisum releases summer-themed photos

(Starship Entertainment)

K-pop stars Hyolyn and Kisum unveiled concept photos for their upcoming tune, “Fruity.”In the images uploaded on the social media page of Hyolyn’s agency Starship Entertainment, the two are clad in summer clothes and apparently enjoying the sun.The photos were shot by local photographer Kim Tae-gyun, better known as “Less.” He has shot photos of several K-pop stars, including IU, SHINee and f(x).Hyolyn, famed for her powerful and unique singing voice, is best known for being a former member of the since-disbanded Sistar. Kisum is an aspiring rapper who appeared on TV rap competitions “Show Me the Money” and “Unpretty Rapstar.”“Fruity,” described as a “summer song” by their agencies, will be released June 29.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)