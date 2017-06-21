Hwang Chi-yeul becomes best-selling nongroup artist since 2013

Hwang Chi-yeul (HOW Entertainment)

Sales of the EP “Be Ordinary” by singer Hwang Chi-yeul have surpassed 100,000 copies, according to a local music sales tracker, Hanteo Chart, on Wednesday.From June 14 to Tuesday, 103,787 copies of the record were sold.This marked the most sales by an artist not affiliated with a group, since 2013 when legendary singer Jo Yong-pil released his album “Hello.”Boy bands and girl groups typically dominate music sales in the K-pop scene. Most commercially successful solo artists are also members of a K-pop group.Last year, K-pop sensation BTS topped charts with over 537,000 records sold, followed by EXO.After debuting in 2007, Hwang remained in obscurity for 10 years, before making his breakthrough through a series of TV appearances since 2015. He has since gained popularity and is slated to hold his first solo concert in Seoul at the Olympic Park this weekend.