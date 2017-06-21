Crush confirms June 30 album release

Akdong Musician’s Lee Su-hyun becomes a star YouTuber

Published : 2017-06-21 12:39
Updated : 2017-06-21 13:15

Artist Crush confirmed Wednesday that he will return with a new album on the last day of this month.

His agency Amoeba Culture uploaded a teaser image for the upcoming record with the words “Crush/2017.6.30/6PM,” referring to the release date and time. The image only shows a drawing of a bone against a light-blue background, leaving fans to guess the concept of the new album. 

Crush (Amoeba Culture)
A teaser image for Crush’s new album (Amoeba Culture)


The agency is planning to unveil two teaser videos later in the day, at noon and 6 p.m. The videos will reveal the title of the album and a hint of its concept.

Crush’s new album will mark his first record since releasing the EP “Wonderlust” in October last year.

