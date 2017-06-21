Akdong Musician’s Lee Su-hyun becomes a star YouTuber

The Korea Herald > National > Foreign Affairs > Diplomatic circuit

Top diplomats of Korea and Japan hold phone talks

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-21 11:51
Updated : 2017-06-21 11:51

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha had a phone conversation with her Japanese counterpart on Wednesday for the first time since taking office, a ministry official said.

Kang and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida spoke over the phone, during which the Japanese top diplomat congratulated on her inauguration earlier this week, according to the official.

The phone talks came after media reports showed that Japan's education ministry will announce an education manual on how to teach elementary and middle school students that includes Tokyo's renewed claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]