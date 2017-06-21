‘Coinless Society’ project faces lackluster response

“Carrying coins can sometimes be a hassle,” Kim said. “Things would be convenient if I were able to receive change directly through my bank account.”
Dubbed “Coinless Society,” the BOK’s project has been facing a lackluster response from the public during its two-monthlong operation. The project encourages users to store their change in public transportation cards, called “T-Money,” or receive convertible points for mobile payments.
The limited number of participating stores and security woes are cited as major hurdles to the project taking off.
Even the BOK admitted that most South Koreans -- both customers and store clerks -- were still unaware of the project in a recent report.
|(123rf)
The figures were slightly higher compared to the first month of the project. From April 20-30, there were 32,900 transactions per day and people got their change back in points worth 6.4 million won.
Convenience store franchises CU, 7-Eleven and With Me, as well as retailers E-mart and Lotte Mart, have joined the project with their combined 23,000 stores nationwide,
However, different brands have different payment systems in terms of charging the changes.
Kim noted the project should be applied to a more universal means of payment.
“I doubt the project is effective enough as of now. For example, T-Money is only used by a limited number of people,” she said.
Park Woo-ri, 29, voiced concerns over privacy if the “Coinless Society” takes shape as planned.
“I wouldn’t want my bank account information or records of transaction left anywhere for use,” said Park, who had not heard of the project until The Korea Herald mentioned it.
The policy move was largely backed by South Korea’s “solid environment in electronic payments” and “demands to tackle the inconvenience caused by coins,” according to the BOK.
“The BOK is seeking to lay out an infrastructure for those who suffer inconvenience from coins and who would choose not to use coins,” Kim Jeong-kyu, a BOK official, said.
The project is a part of the bank’s five-year initiative until 2020. It came in response to the central bank’s 2016 survey on 2,500 people, in which more than half of the respondents were in favor of the coin-reducing project. The survey also indicated that bank accounts and stored-value cards would be the favorite destination of storing change.
In 2016, the BOK produced some 600 million coins, which cost some 61 billion won.
The project, however, does not have tangible cost-cutting goals. It does not aim to rid coins in society completely but to offer additional choices for customers at stores,” said Kim of the BOK.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)