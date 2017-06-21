M. Eastern tourists spend most in Korea: data

Tourists from Middle Eastern countries spent the most during their visits to South Korea last year, government data showed Wednesday, amid growing demand for beauty and medical tourism.



According to a survey conducted by the Korea Culture & Tourism Institute, tourists from the Middle East spent $2,593 per capita, more than triple the average amount spent by Japanese travelers who spent an average $819.





A Seoul department store is bustling with foreign tourists on Aug. 1, 2016. (Yonhap)

The survey was conducted on 12,003 foreigners who visited South Korea last year, the institute said.The per capita spending of Chinese nationals was the second largest with $2,059.The average per capita spending of all foreigners stood at $1,625 last year, down slightly from $1,712 tallied the previous year. (Yonhap)