Kimchi consumption does not raise blood pressure: survey

Consumption of kimchi does not raise blood pressure despite its high salt content as the lactic acid bacteria in the fermented dish actually helps drive sodium out of the body, a survey showed Wednesday.



Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish made of fermented napa cabbage, salt and pepper.





An image of kimchi (Yonhap)

The survey of 5,932 people by professor Song Hong-ji of Hallym University Medical Center between 2001 and 2012 revealed that 374 people, or 29.8 percent, of 1,254 people who consumed less than 75 grams of kimchi every day had high blood pressure.Only 443 people, or 28.4 percent, out of 1,559 men and women who ate more than 225 g and 150 g of kimchi every day, respectively, had high blood pressure, the findings showed, noting that fewer of those who consumed more kimchi had high blood pressure than those who ate less."It seems the lactic acid bacteria in the fermented kimchi helps eject sodium from the body," Song said. "Potassium in the napa cabbage and other vegetables in kimchi also helps control high blood pressure. Kimchi is a low calorie and low fat food, which prevents insulin resistance syndrome." (Yonhap)