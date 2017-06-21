McCain cites ‘last-minute scheduling change’ as reason for canceling trip to Korea

WASHINGTON -- US Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) had to cancel his planned trip to South Korea due to "a last-minute scheduling change," and looks forward to meeting with President Moon Jae-in when he visits Washington next week, his office said Tuesday.



McCain had planned to visit the South late last month but called off the plan at the last minute. Recent press reports said it was because Seoul's presidential office did not grant the senator a meeting with President Moon that he decided to cancel the trip.





Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz) (left) confers with Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) the ranking member, at the start of a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (AP-Yonhap)

Officials flatly rejected the reports, saying Moon had agreed to meet with McCain.McCain's office said it was because of a last-minute scheduling change that he canceled the trip."Due to a last-minute scheduling change, Senator McCain was unable to travel to South Korea last month. Senator McCain values the US-South Korea relationship, and he looks forward to meeting with President Moon Jae-in when he visits Washington next week," McCain's spokeswoman Julie Tarallo told Yonhap News Agency.Moon is scheduled to visit Washington next week for talks with US President Donald Trump set for June 29-30 at the White House. (Yonhap)