Court rejects arrest warrant for Chung Yoo-ra

A South Korean court again on Tuesday rejected an arrest warrant for the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, who is at the center of the corruption scandal that led to former President Park Geun-hye’s downfall.



"It is hard to acknowledge the reason, necessity and appropriateness for her arrest at the current stage (of the investigation),” the Seoul Central District Court said, citing a lack of evidence.





Chung Yoo-ra (Yonhap)