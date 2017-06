A Spanish judge has summoned Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo to court to answer questions after he was accused of tax fraud by a state prosecutor.



The Portugal international will have to appear in the Pozuelo de Alarcon court No. 1 on July 31.



Last Tuesday, a Madrid-based prosecutor's office accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud totaling 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million).



Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing. (AP)