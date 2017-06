The prices of major fruits sold in South Korea hit the highest level in four years last month, data showed Tuesday.According to data compiled by Statistics Korea, the index of the prices of 15 major fruits, including apples, pears, grapes, strawberries and tangerines, surged to 118.15 in May, the highest since May 2013 when the figure stood at 118.18, data by Statistics Korea showed. The index is calculated by comparing the prices with a base figure of 100 set in 2015.