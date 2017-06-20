Mother of babies in freezer feared losing boyfriend

(Yonhap)

The mother who put the dead bodies of her two babies in a freezer did so out of fear she would lose her boyfriend if he found out about her pregnancies and childbirths, police said Tuesday.The 34-year-old suspect, surnamed Kim, was arrested Saturday for infanticide and abandoning of the corpses.According to police, Kim confessed to hiding the corpses in the freezer because her cohabiting boyfriend was not the father of the babies.Police tentatively concluded there was a remote possibility of Kim’s cohabitant being involved in the crime.Kim and her boyfriend had known each other for five years and became lovers. They started living together at Kim’s home in April last year, which was after Kim gave birth twice.An autopsy, conducted on Monday, was unable to identify the cause of the baby’s death born in September 2014 because of severe decomposition. The other baby, born in January last year, was found to have died of respiratory disturbances, exposure to cold and not being fed by the mother.“There seem to be no additional dead bodies beside the two babies found,” a police official said at a press briefing. “The case will be sent to the prosecution next week, when the initial investigation is completed.”By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)