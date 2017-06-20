US pop star Ariana Grande to perform in Korea in August

The artist’s first concert in Korea will take place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul, on Aug. 15, which marks Korea’s Liberation Day. The upcoming concert is a part of Hyundai Card’s annual cultural project that invites iconic and innovative artists around the world to Korea.
|A poster for US pop star Ariana Grande’s upcoming concert in Seoul (Hyundai Card)
“She is also a very faithful and brave musician who wasn’t daunted by the recent Manchester terror attack, but chose to participate in the benefit concert for the city.”
On May 22, Grande performed at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, as part of her tour. At the end of the concert, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in the foyer of the arena, taking the lives of 22 people. Grande suspended the tour until June 7 and returned to Manchester on June 4 for the benefit concert One Love Manchester, raising more than $13 million to aid the victims and their families.
Grande, 23, rose to stardom when her debut studio album “Yours Truly” ranked No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart in 2013. Her second studio album “My Everything” in 2014 became her second consecutive No. 1 album in the US, topping the Billboard chart again. Infectious tracks from the same album, “Problem,” “Break Free,” “Bang Bang” and “Love Me Harder” stayed among the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 34 weeks upon their release.
Grande was also named by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world on the annual Time 100 list last year.
Hyundai card holders will be able to prepurchase tickets starting from noon on Monday via ticket.interpark.com and ticket.yes24.com. General ticketing will begin at noon on Tuesday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/hyundaicard.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)