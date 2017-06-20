[Herald Interview] ‘Stronger, flexible IP protection system needed'

Lee Young-dae, acting commissioner of the KIPO (KIPO)

From left: Yoshinori Komiya, head of Japan Patent Office; Michelle Lee, head of United States Patent and Trademark Office; Benoit Battistelli, president of European Patent Office; Shen Changyu, head of State Intellectual Property Office of the People’s Republic of China; Lee Young-dae, acting commissioner of Korean Intellectual Property Office; and John Sandage, deputy director gen¬eral of World Intellectual Property Organization pose during the IP5 meeting held in Valletta, Malta on June 1. (KIPO)

IP5 Joint Statement: A new vision for IP5 cooperation





The global patenting landscape has significantly evolved in the past ten years. This is not least due to new emerging technologies, continuously increasing numbers of patent applications cross-filed between the IP5 offices and changing user needs. In response to these developments, the IP5 offices are jointly expanding the focus of their co-operation towards creating a modern patent prosecution environment for the benefit of all stakeholders. To this end, the IP5 offices have reviewed their ongoing activities and projects and redefined the IP5 vision to read:

The IP5 Offices envision: patent harmonization of practices and procedures, enhanced work-sharing, high-quality and timely search and examination results, and seamless access to patent information to promote an efficient, cost-effective and user-friendly international patent landscape.



Building on the 2015 and 2016 IP5 joint statements, the IP5 Heads of Office restated the vital importance of industry involvement in the IP5 co-operation and renewed their intended commitment to strengthening the dialogue with industry stakeholders from the IP5 regions to ensure that the IP5 projects support the needs of the user community effectively.



With a view to enhancing their cooperation further and providing better services to users and the public, the IP5 Heads of Office intend to focus their endeavors on:

(1) Pursuing efforts towards patent harmonization of practices and procedures within the IP5: against the background of growing numbers of cross-filings, the IP5 offices endeavor to strengthen their efforts to explore the potential for harmonizing aspects of their patent practices and procedures to reduce the workload and costs for applicants filing their applications in multiple jurisdictions in parallel.

(2) Optimizing quality management: the IP5 offices aim to work toward the continuous improvement of patent quality and the delivery of high quality products and services.



(3) Maximizing the work-sharing potential within the IP5: recognizing the Patent Cooperation Treaty as one of the most successful international frameworks for work-sharing, the IP5 offices plan to continue to work with World Intellectual Property Organization towards optimizing the solid functioning of the PCT system, including testing a collaborative concept for international searches under the PCT, and explore other work-sharing options tailored to the changing examination environment.

(4) Improving patent information services: the IP5 offices strive to intensify work on the Global Dossier taking into account users’ needs, and promote easy access to and in-depth utilization of patent information.