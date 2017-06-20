Heat wave to continue, 58 taken ill so far

A total of 58 heat-related illnesses were reported across the country as of Monday, according to the Ministry of Public Safety and Security.
|Heat shimmers from the surface of a road in Yeouido, Seoul. (Yonhap)
The Korea Meteorological Administration issued heat wave alerts for Seoul, the Jeolla and Chungcheong provinces and other towns in the southeastern part of the country as of 10:30 a.m.
For Seoul, it was the season’s second issuance of the alert following the previous one on Sunday. The daily high in Seoul reached 32 C on Tuesday. Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of the capital, saw the highest temperature of 34 C.
Daegu saw the nation’s first heat wave warning last month, when the daily high reached 35 C. Heat warnings are issued when temperatures reach 35 C or higher for two consecutive days.
“The current hot spell is likely to linger for some time, with temperatures in inland areas rising to around 33 C,” the KMA forecast.
In light of Tuesday’s warning, the elderly and children were encouraged to stay indoors and to avoid the sun, while staying hydrated.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)