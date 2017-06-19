[Graphic News] France has highest minimum wage in the world

France has the highest minimum wage in the world, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Its after-tax rate of $11.20 per hour is followed by Australia with $11.10 and Luxembourg with $11.Germany and Belgium are among the top five countries, with minimum hourly wages of $10.30 and $10.20, respectively, the OECD said.The United States ranked 12th, with a federal minimum wage of $7.20 per hour. Mexico came in last out of 32 countries, with the lowest take-home minimum wage of about 90 cents per hour.