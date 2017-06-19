EU 'deeply regrets' US Paris climate pact withdrawal

Hyundai to unveil GV80 concept version in Korea

Published : 2017-06-19 17:27
Updated : 2017-06-19 17:27

Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday it will hold a three-week-long showcase event to unveil its luxury fuel cell concept sport utility vehicle, the GV80, in South Korea.

In the showcase that will last through July 9 at its Genesis Studio in Hanam, just east of Seoul, visitors will be able to take a look at the GV80 SUV which is powered by electricity and a hydrogen fuel cell and experience the emissions-free vehicle, a Hyundai spokesman said. 
Hyundai Motor`s luxury GV80 concept SUV (Hyundai Motor/Yonhap)

In 2019, the carmaker aims to mass-produce the GV80 at its domestic plant, he said. The GV80 is the first SUV model revealed by Hyundai under the independent Genesis brand. 

The GV80 made a global debut at the New York Auto Show in April.

No further details were given by the maker of the Sonata sedan and Santa Fe SUV. (Yonhap)

