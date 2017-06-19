Hyundai to unveil GV80 concept version in Korea

In the showcase that will last through July 9 at its Genesis Studio in Hanam, just east of Seoul, visitors will be able to take a look at the GV80 SUV which is powered by electricity and a hydrogen fuel cell and experience the emissions-free vehicle, a Hyundai spokesman said.
|Hyundai Motor`s luxury GV80 concept SUV (Hyundai Motor/Yonhap)
In 2019, the carmaker aims to mass-produce the GV80 at its domestic plant, he said. The GV80 is the first SUV model revealed by Hyundai under the independent Genesis brand.
The GV80 made a global debut at the New York Auto Show in April.
No further details were given by the maker of the Sonata sedan and Santa Fe SUV.