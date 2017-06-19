Jeju most searched tourist destination in May: data

The southern resort island of Jeju was the most searched tourist destination by South Koreans in May amid unseasonably hot weather, industry data showed Monday.



According to world's leading hotel price comparison site HotelsCombined, the most frequently searched region via its Korean website in May was Jeju Island with 14.6 percent, followed by Seoul with 9.3 percent.





Tourists walk on a beach on the southern resort island of Jeju on May 7, 2017, the final day of a "golden holiday week" in South Korea. (Yonhap)

Choi Leah at the local branch of the company said those who booked hotels in May are likely to be tourists planning on taking an early vacation in June.The "staycation" trend -- spending summer vacation at urban hotels instead of long-distance travel during the sweltering heat wave -- contributed to the capital city taking second place, Choi said.Busan and Osaka followed with 6.1 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, while Tokyo and Fukuoka both received 3.7 percent, according to the data."Due to the onset of summer weather and the increase in the number of people who try to avoid the peak season, more and more people are taking early vacations," Choi said. (Yonhap)