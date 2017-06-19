KAMCO shares know-how with entities overseas

On Thursday, the state-run investment fund manager shared with a group of Vietnamese officials its know-how on debt resolution and its experience of overcoming a financial crisis in 1998, during a session held in Busan.
The firm has opened doors not only to offshore public representatives, but also academic circles. Students and faculty members from the Paris Dauphine University and University of Virginia visited Busan to attend lectures by KAMCO on debt restructuring in April and May, respectively.
|Students and faculty members from University of Virginia, including professor Robert Webb, attend a lecture on resolving nonperforming loans, a part of knowledge-sharing programs at the KAMCO headquarters in Busan on May 19. (KAMCO)
Vietnam’s Debt and Asset Trading Corp. has benefited from KAMCO’s policy advice on a junk bonds workout since 2013. One of the pieces of advice laid the groundwork for an online asset disposal system run by the DATC in 2015, which led to the introduction of a law on property auctions passed in November 2016.
Kazakhstan has also received advice on nonperforming loan disposal from the KAMCO since 2015.
In 2016, KAMCO’s bond management prowess reached the unchartered South America, advising Colombia’s state-run asset manager Central de Inversiones.
The Busan-based firm resolved nonperforming bonds worth 39.2 trillion won ($34.6 billion) during the financial crisis that nearly crippled economies including South Korea in 1998.
The firm was able to collect over 123 percent of what it extended to financially pinched firms.
Moreover, KAMCO was the first Asian financial institution to issue asset-backed securities, in 2005.
