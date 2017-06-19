CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa to drop solo album next month

Jung Yong-hwa (FNC Entertainment)

Jung Yong-hwa, vocalist and leader of the band CNBLUE, will release a new album as a solo artist next month.Confirming earlier reports, Jung’s agency FNC Entertainment said that the artist is preparing the album that is targeted for release in July.In 2015, the singer made his solo debut with the album “One Fine Day,” showcasing his skills as a singer-songwriter.Jung told local media that he wrote the songs for the new album “in a fresh way,” hinting that he would explore areas and genres that differ from previous songs by his band.CNBLUE is a four-man band consisting of Jung, Lee Jong-hyun, Kang Min-hyuk and Lee Jung-shin. The band’s earliest performances took place in clubs and on the streets of Japan.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)