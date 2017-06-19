Black Pink reveals teaser with new song title

Teaser image for Black Pink’s “As If It’s Your Last.” (YG Entertainment)

Last year’s rookie sensation Black Pink is gearing up for another run, releasing a teaser image with the title of its next song on Monday.Its agency YG Entertainment posted the image featuring all four members along with the song’s title “As If It’s Your Last.” Before Monday‘s release of the group‘s teaser image, it had unveiled individual teaser images of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa.According to the agency, the new track will be a love song that is more quick-paced and cheerier than any of the band’s previous tunes.YG said the new song is a “gift” for fans waiting for the next release of Black Pink’s “Square” project, which will take place sometime after the new song’s release. The group has been continuing its “Square” series, releasing debut album “Square One” in August and “Square Two” in November last year.Black Pink will reveal the song and a music video for it at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will promote the song the following two months.The follow-up girl group to the disbanded 2NE1 made a splash upon its debut, topping 100 million views on YouTube with “Whistle,” “Boombayah” and “Playing With Fire.”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)